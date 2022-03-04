Hamburger icon
1 killed, 6 wounded in Las Vegas apartment complex shooting

Las Vegas police and residents talk in a parking lot of the Siegel Suites Swenson apartment complex on Friday, March 4, 2022. Authorities say one man was killed and six were wounded in a shooting late Thursday, March 3, 2022 on a third-floor balcony of the low-budget apartment complex east of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the shooting followed a dispute involving neighbors and that two of the wounded suffered injures described as critical. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

Credit: Ken Ritters

Nation & World
By KEN RITTER, Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
Authorities in Las Vegas say one person was killed and six others were wounded in a shooting at a Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman who said her relatives were the six people wounded in an overnight shooting that left one man dead at a Las Vegas apartment complex said gunfire erupted minutes after police warned people partying late Thursday on a third-floor balcony to leave.

“It just escalated. We were all drinking,” said Maria Guzman, a tenant who lives next-door to an apartment where crime scene investigators spent Friday morning collecting evidence inside a unit and on the balcony.

“They told me to get my nephews inside or someone was going to jail,” Guzman told The Associated Press. “I put them all inside. Then, they pushed out the door.”

A woman who stopped to talk before taking her children to school said she saw at least 10 people on the balcony drinking and arguing for several hours before fighting started, and then shooting.

“Everyone was intoxicated,” Nikki Paskevicius said outside a second-floor apartment facing the shooting scene. “First, two people were fighting one-on-one. Then, someone stepped in with a gun.”

Paskevicius said she heard eight shots: three, then two, then three more.

Guzman called the gathering a tattoo party. She declined to say what sparked the gunfire or identify the man who died, but said he was in his late 20s.

She said her injured nephews and cousins were variously wounded in the foot, face, back, chest and arm. She declined to provide their names.

Police said two of the wounded were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said events unfolded about 11:30 p.m. during a dispute between neighbors, KVVU-TV reported.

Lamar Isaac, a Las Vegas Strip hotel porter, said he pays about than $500 in rent every two weeks and has lived at the complex for three years. He said he was awakened by a series of gunshots, and thought more than one gun was fired.

Police did not immediately respond Friday to requests for more information about the shooting.

A manager at the complex office refused to comment and ordered a reporter off the property.

Records show the sprawling complex has some 330 apartments in 10 two- and three-story buildings. It is east of the Las Vegas Strip and close to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The shooting came less than a week after gunfire left a 33-year-old man dead and 13 people wounded during a private party early Feb. 26 at a crowded hookah lounge in a commercial center east of the Strip.

One of the wounded, Lee Frank Wilson, was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges, and police have said additional arrests are expected.

A judge who ordered the arrested man held without bail said Thursday that Wilson, 44, is a prior felon with what the judge called a “significant” criminal history including 82 arrests since 1995 and a prison stint following his conviction in a 2019 shooting case.

Wilson’s attorney, Josh Tomsheck, said he intends to plead not guilty.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Las Vegas resident Nikki Paskevicius talks with a reporter Friday, March 4, 2022, about a shooting late Thursday, March 3, at the Siegel Suites Swenson apartment complex. Paskevicius said she was staying at a friend's second-floor apartment when she saw two people fighting on a third-floor balcony, someone stepped in with a gun, and then heard eight gunshots. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

Lamar Isaac, a resident of the Siegel Suites Swenson apartment complex, talks with a reporter Friday, March 4, 2022, about a shooting late Thursday, March 3, that killed one man and left six people wounded in Las Vegas. Isaac, 33, a Las Vegas Strip hotel porter said he was awakened by gunfire and thought he heard more than one gun being fired. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

