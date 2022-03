1 killed, 6 wounded in Las Vegas apartment complex shooting

Paskevicius said she heard eight shots: three, then two, then three more.

Guzman called the gathering a tattoo party. She declined to say what sparked the gunfire or identify the man who died, but said he was in his late 20s.

She said her injured nephews and cousins were variously wounded in the foot, face, back, chest and arm. She declined to provide their names.

Police said two of the wounded were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police Lt. Jason Johansson said events unfolded about 11:30 p.m. during a dispute between neighbors, KVVU-TV reported.

Lamar Isaac, a Las Vegas Strip hotel porter, said he pays about than $500 in rent every two weeks and has lived at the complex for three years. He said he was awakened by a series of gunshots, and thought more than one gun was fired.

Police did not immediately respond Friday to requests for more information about the shooting.

A manager at the complex office refused to comment and ordered a reporter off the property.

Records show the sprawling complex has some 330 apartments in 10 two- and three-story buildings. It is east of the Las Vegas Strip and close to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The shooting came less than a week after gunfire left a 33-year-old man dead and 13 people wounded during a private party early Feb. 26 at a crowded hookah lounge in a commercial center east of the Strip.

One of the wounded, Lee Frank Wilson, was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges, and police have said additional arrests are expected.

A judge who ordered the arrested man held without bail said Thursday that Wilson, 44, is a prior felon with what the judge called a “significant” criminal history including 82 arrests since 1995 and a prison stint following his conviction in a 2019 shooting case.

Wilson’s attorney, Josh Tomsheck, said he intends to plead not guilty.

Caption Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Credit: David Wilson Credit: David Wilson Caption Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of University Center Drive and Flamingo Road on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Credit: David Wilson Credit: David Wilson

Caption Las Vegas resident Nikki Paskevicius talks with a reporter Friday, March 4, 2022, about a shooting late Thursday, March 3, at the Siegel Suites Swenson apartment complex. Paskevicius said she was staying at a friend's second-floor apartment when she saw two people fighting on a third-floor balcony, someone stepped in with a gun, and then heard eight gunshots. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter) Credit: Ken Ritter Credit: Ken Ritter Caption Las Vegas resident Nikki Paskevicius talks with a reporter Friday, March 4, 2022, about a shooting late Thursday, March 3, at the Siegel Suites Swenson apartment complex. Paskevicius said she was staying at a friend's second-floor apartment when she saw two people fighting on a third-floor balcony, someone stepped in with a gun, and then heard eight gunshots. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter) Credit: Ken Ritter Credit: Ken Ritter