journal-news logo
X

1 injured after freight train derails east of Los Angeles

In this image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles, emergency personnel work at the site of a derailed Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber in Colton, Calif., Monday, March 21, 2022. The derailment pushed 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks in the morning. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles, emergency personnel work at the site of a derailed Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber in Colton, Calif., Monday, March 21, 2022. The derailment pushed 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks in the morning. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derailed in Southern California, sending 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks

COLTON, Calif. (AP) — A Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber derailed in Southern California on Monday, sending 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks.

The derailment occurred around 7:30 a.m. near Colton, in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles, according to Union Pacific.

A contractor who was helping with cleanup efforts was injured, said Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver. The extent of the person's injuries wasn't immediately known.

TV helicopter footage showed several rail cars flipped over with lumber spilled across the tracks.

One of the cars carrying wood caught fire in the derailment, but the flames were quickly extinguished, Tysver said.

The Colton Police Department and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

caption arrowCaption
In this image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles, emergency personnel work at the site of a derailed Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber in Colton, Calif., Monday, March 21, 2022. The derailment pushed 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks in the morning. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles, emergency personnel work at the site of a derailed Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber in Colton, Calif., Monday, March 21, 2022. The derailment pushed 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks in the morning. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles, emergency personnel work at the site of a derailed Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber in Colton, Calif., Monday, March 21, 2022. The derailment pushed 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks in the morning. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows emergency personnel next to a derailed Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber in Colton, Calif., Monday, March 21, 2022. The derailment pushed 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks in the morning. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows emergency personnel next to a derailed Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber in Colton, Calif., Monday, March 21, 2022. The derailment pushed 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks in the morning. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows emergency personnel next to a derailed Union Pacific freight train carrying lumber in Colton, Calif., Monday, March 21, 2022. The derailment pushed 13 rail cars and three locomotives off the tracks in the morning. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Russia court bans Facebook, Instagram on 'extremism' charges
2
Blockbuster: Colts get QB Matt Ryan in trade with Falcons
3
Wild acquire G Marc-Andre Fleury as West hopefuls make moves
4
Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks
5
Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don't cut budget
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top