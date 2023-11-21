1 dead, others believed missing in Alaska landslide, authorities say

State troopers say at least one person has died and multiple others are believed missing after a large landslide slammed into a home and covered a highway near a remote community in southeast Alaska
Nation & World
By BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN
2 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — At least one person has died and others are believed missing following a large landslide that covered a highway near a remote community in southeast Alaska during the night, authorities said Tuesday.

The slide occurred about 9 p.m. Monday near Wrangell, an island community of more than 2,000 people about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Juneau, Alaska State Troopers said.

A preliminary survey determined three homes were in the direct path of the slide, the first responders started a quick search for survivors, the troopers said in a statement.

“The body of one deceased individual was located during the hasty search. Multiple individuals are believed to have been within the slide area when the landslide occurred and are believed to be missing,” the statement added.

Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.

