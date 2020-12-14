1 dead, dozens wounded in tribal clashes in southern Tunisia

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi gave instructions to the ministers of the interior and of defense to hold a crisis meeting in the hope of finding a solution to the dispute “by legal means.”

Tunisian President Kais Saied traveled by helicopter to the disputed area. He urged residents to make reason prevail over violence and warned against internal threats to the Tunisian state, without providing details.

Meanwhile, Mechichi, on a visit to France on Monday, said he agreed with French Prime Minister Jean Castex on the need for a greater cooperation between the two countries on migrant issues, especially through development and investment policies in Tunisian regions where people entering illegally into Europe come from, according to TAP.

France said the visit comes out of solidarity between the two countries following an Oct. 29 Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church. The chief suspect is a Tunisian man who illegally entered into Italy and then traveled to France.

Mechichi, who is on his first trip abroad since he took office on Sept. 2, is scheduled to visit Italy on Tuesday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, left, poses with Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, right, prior to their meeting at Matignon, in Paris, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt Credit: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt