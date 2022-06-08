1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits school group in Berlin

Police later tweeted that the driver was a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lived in Berlin.

Spranger said posters were found in the man's car “in which he expressed views about Turkey.”

American-British actor John Barrowman, who was in a nearby store with his partner at the time of the crash, described the scene as “carnage.” Large numbers of police and first responders were at the scene, he said.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said she was “deeply shocked" by the incident and that authorities were keeping an open mind about possible motives.

Giffey said the crash brought "terrible memories" of a truck attack more than five years at the nearby Breitscheidplatz square. An Islamic extremist drove into a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.

___

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

