journal-news logo
X

1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

Nation & World
Updated 36 minutes ago
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, Washington. Previously the Coast Guard had said the plane was flying to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and nine people remain missing.

Float planes, planes that have pontoons allowing them to land on water, are a common sight around the Puget Sound, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean. There are multiple, daily flights between the Seattle area and the San Juan Islands, a scenic archipelago northwest of Seattle that draws tourists from around the world.

The aircraft, which also fly between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, frequently fly through Seattle and land in a lake not far from the city's iconic Space Needle.

Renton, where authorities say the flight was headed Sunday, is at the southern tip of Lake Washington about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

In May 2019, six people were killed in a midair collision between two Alaska sightseeing planes. The Ketchikan-based floatplanes carrying passengers from the same cruise ship, the Royal Princess, were returning from tours of Misty Fjords National Monument.

In Other News
1
Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington
2
Coco Gauff, 18, reaches US Open quarterfinals for 1st time
3
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
4
Kyrgios confused on rule, beats 2021 US Open champ Medvedev
5
At AmeriCup, USA Basketball gets caught in a rain delay
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top