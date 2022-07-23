journal-news logo
X

1 dead, 5 wounded after multiple shots fired in Renton

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Police say one person is confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in Renton, Washington

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

Police said “this is not an active shooter situation.”

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

In Other News
1
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
2
Volkswagen CEO, facing series of setbacks, will step down
3
Saudi police arrest man who helped Israeli sneak into Mecca
4
Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use force on protesters
5
Sri Lanka president gets long-sought win, faces challenges
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top