1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

Officers found the people who had been wounded in the shooting along with "a large agitated" crowd after callers told police shortly before 1 a.m. that shots had been fired in the downtown area, the Renton Police Department tweeted.

Fire personnel and officers were trying to treat a badly wounded 32-year-old Tacoma man but the crowd forced them to move him to a “more secure location," police said in a statement. The man died.