1 dead, 13 captured swimming across US border in San Diego

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that U.S. Border Patrol agents were notified just after 11:30 p.m. Friday of approximately 70 people trying to swim from Tijuana into the U.S. at Border Field State Park.

Responding agents found an unresponsive woman believed to be from the group and attempted CPR, officials said. She was declared dead at about 12:30 a.m. The woman was not immediately identified.