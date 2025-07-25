1 dead, 1 wounded, suspect at large in University of New Mexico dorm shooting

“The suspect remains at large and may still be on campus,” said the statement, posted at about 6:30 a.m. An initial alert was posted at about 3 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus,” the university added.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating," it said.

Details on the two victims were not released.

The university in central Albuquerque has about 23,000 students during the school year.