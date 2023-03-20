1 dead, 1 hurt in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested

Jones said the police officers normally stationed at the school weren't there during the shooting, which began shortly before the officers were set to start duty.

Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster said the school went into lockdown during the shooting but school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to begin. Police said they completed their search of the school at 10:40 a.m.

School staff began reuniting students who'd been sheltering inside the building with their parents or guardians around 11 a.m., according to Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos. He said there would be no classes Tuesday and counselors would be available to students and staff on Wednesday.

In Texas, people convicted of capital murder can be sentenced to death. Prosecutors make the ultimate decision about what charges to pursue in a case, and those are not always the same as the charges brought upon arrest.

