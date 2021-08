1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting

Officers returned fire, striking the passenger who appeared to fire at them, said Brown. He did not release the condition of that man. All three are in custody, but no charges have been filed, he said.

Brown declined to identify the officer killed, saying her mother had requested that authorities not immediately disclose her name. Police also didn't identify the three who have been arrested.

When asked about the condition of the injured officer, Brown responded, “Critical. We need your prayers.”

The superintendent said it was too soon to say why the vehicle was stopped and what might have happened just before the shooting began. He said available evidence included police body camera footage. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

A crowd of officers gathered outside the hospital’s ambulance entrance overnight, some hugging and praying.

Speaking earlier Sunday, Lightfoot said the officer who died "was very young on the job, but incredibly enthusiastic to do the work.”

The last Chicago officer shot to death in the line of duty was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was killed after responding to a shooting at a hospital on Nov. 19, 2018.

Two officers, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, died when they were struck by a train while pursuing a suspect on Dec. 17, 2018. The department also considers the COVID-19 deaths of four officers last year line-of-duty deaths.

A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police officers stand at attention as a procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police officers and firefighters walk with the ambulance carrying the remains of a police officer who was shot and killed at 63rd and Bell earlier as the ambulance drives into the loading bay of the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

A Chicago police officer rubs his eyes while standing in line with other officers outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office right before a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police officers salute as a procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago Firefighters straighten out an American flag that's hanging from firetruck ladders, outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St and Leavitt St, in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

A Chicago Firefighter ties blue ribbons onto a pole outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago Firefighters straighten out an American flag that's hanging from firetruck ladders, outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St and Leavitt St, in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere

A Chicago Firefighter and a police officer walk towards Harrison and Leavitt after wrapping trees and poles outside the Cook County in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler LaRiviere Credit: Tyler LaRiviere