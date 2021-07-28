Court-martial of ex-AFRL commander scheduled at Wright-Patterson

Col. Mark Milam will serve as judge in the case, according to the docket. The trial is scheduled for 12 days.

“An Air Force general has never been court-martialed,” Don Christensen, a former chief prosecutor for the Air Force and the president of the group Protect Our Defenders, told the Dayton Daily News. “It’s a big deal that they’re doing this.”

Christensen said the culture of the military may be changing after the “me too” movement and after Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, a Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April 2020, was found dead in late June 2020. Another soldier fatally shot himself before a federal complaint against him in the case was made public.

The Dayton Daily News does not publish the name of complainants or accusers in sexual assault cases.

Staff Writer Tom Gnau contributed to this story.