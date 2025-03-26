Young’s Jersey Dairy changes Easter Egg Hunt due to rising egg prices

Hundreds of children race across the driving range at Young's Jersey Dairy picking up dyed hard boiled eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 17, 2022. This was the 39th anniversary for the egg hunt at the dairy, however, it was the first time in two years it was held due to the COVID pandemic. This year Young's put out over 10,000 eggs for the children to collect. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Hundreds of children race across the driving range at Young's Jersey Dairy picking up dyed hard boiled eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 17, 2022. This was the 39th anniversary for the egg hunt at the dairy, however, it was the first time in two years it was held due to the COVID pandemic. This year Young's put out over 10,000 eggs for the children to collect. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 20 will have a new twist due to the high demand and cost of eggs in the local community.

Instead of hand-dying more than 10,000 hard-boiled eggs for the hunt, the business will use plastic eggs.

Emily Foss, an employee at Young's Jersey Dairy, works with three other employees to color over 10,000 eggs Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in the restaurant's kitchen. The eggs, which are baked in an oven instead of boiling, are for Young's 41st annual Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, March 31. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

“While we know our classic hard-boiled eggs are our tradition, we feel this is the best choice this year,” said Young’s CIEIO John Young.

The average price of a dozen eggs hit about $5.90 in February 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February 2024, a dozen of eggs cost about $3.

This is the first time in 41 years that Young’s is using plastic eggs.

Each egg will be filled with a ticket for a free ride on Cowtherine’s Carousel, which can be used any time the business is open.

ExploreList: Easter egg hunts and events across the Dayton region

Since they are not purchasing 10,000 eggs, Young’s is donating $1,500 to Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield and $1,500 to The Foodbank in Dayton.

Young said they are expecting to bring back hard-boiled eggs for the 2026 hunt.

MORE DETAILS

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s 42nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 2 p.m. for children four and younger, followed by those between the ages of five and seven at 2:20 p.m. and ending with those between eight and 10 at 2:40 p.m.

Barnabe will be in attendance for photos.

The family-owned and working dairy farm is located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs. For more information, visit youngsdairy.com/easter-egg-hunt/.

ExploreNew recreation facility with pickleball, sand volleyball to open on US 42 near Xenia

In Other News
1
‘Huge sigh of relief’: Ohio rules for parents caring for disabled loved...
2
Mercy Health reschedules patients before Cigna goes out of network on...
3
Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar to private equity firms
4
Ohio immigration case: Local man taken by ICE, wife says Interpol ID’d...
5
Newest fire station, HQ opens to serve Springboro, Clearcreek Twp.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.