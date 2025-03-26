Young’s Jersey Dairy changes Easter Egg Hunt due to rising egg prices

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“While we know our classic hard-boiled eggs are our tradition, we feel this is the best choice this year,” said Young’s CIEIO John Young.

The average price of a dozen eggs hit about $5.90 in February 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February 2024, a dozen of eggs cost about $3.

This is the first time in 41 years that Young’s is using plastic eggs.

Each egg will be filled with a ticket for a free ride on Cowtherine’s Carousel, which can be used any time the business is open.

Since they are not purchasing 10,000 eggs, Young’s is donating $1,500 to Second Harvest Food Bank in Springfield and $1,500 to The Foodbank in Dayton.

Young said they are expecting to bring back hard-boiled eggs for the 2026 hunt.

MORE DETAILS

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s 42nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 2 p.m. for children four and younger, followed by those between the ages of five and seven at 2:20 p.m. and ending with those between eight and 10 at 2:40 p.m.

Barnabe will be in attendance for photos.

The family-owned and working dairy farm is located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs. For more information, visit youngsdairy.com/easter-egg-hunt/.