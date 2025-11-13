Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel returning to work

More than 8,100 civilian employees at Wright-Patterson were furloughed starting Oct. 1 as part of the shutdown.

Wright-Patterson is the largest center of employment in one location in Ohio, with about 38,000 employees before the Trump administration took measures to shrink the federal workforce this year.

According to the White House website, about 83,000 Ohio workers were impacted by the shutdown, either furloughed or working without pay.

An exact figure of the number of furloughed workers at Wright-Patterson was not immediately available.

Explore Local lawmakers react to the end of the federal shutdown

Wednesday’s bill signing came just hours after the House passed the measure on a mostly party-line vote of 222-209. The Senate had already passed the measure Monday.

Democrats wanted to extend an enhanced tax credit expiring at the end of the year that lowers the cost of health coverage obtained through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. They refused to go along with a short-term spending bill that did not include that priority. But Republicans said that was a separate policy fight to be held at another time.

In addition to the base, the shutdown impacted groups that combat hunger who reported that the disruption of funding for food assistance resulted in demand increases at area food banks.

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was interrupted by the shutdown. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. It costs about $8 billion per month nationally.