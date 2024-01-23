Wright-Patt AFB on 2-hour delay due to freezing rain

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be on a two-hour delay for Tuesday due to the high potential for freezing rain.
“With the slick and hazardous road conditions, all employees are advised to use extreme caution while driving,” the base posted on social media.
Personnel who are designated mission-essential will continue to work as usual.
All Area A & B Gates will have normal operating hours and schedules.
Child development centers will open at 8:30 a.m.
The Base Exchange will open at 11 a.m. and the commissary will open at 10 a.m.
Wright-Patterson Medical Center:
- Only emergency services are available until staff are able to safely report
- All non-emergency services, to include surgeries, will open at 9:30 a.m.
- Outpatient appointments scheduled before 9:30 a.m. will be canceled and will need to be rescheduled. Call the appointment line at 937-522-APPT (2778) after 9:30 a.m. or schedule an appointment in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. For information regarding urgent care needs or to speak with the Nurse Advice Line, call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273).
For closure information, visit www.wpafb.af.mil or call 937-656-SNOW (7669).
