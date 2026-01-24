Breaking: Ohio governor declares state of emergency: Winter storm to cause dangerous road conditions

Wright-Patt AFB, Air Force Museum to close Sunday due to snow storm

Other closures happening at local parks, colleges.
A snow storm in a previous year made Ohio 68 in Clark County tough to travel. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Updated 30 minutes ago
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the Air Force will close Sunday due to expected inclement weather.

Base leadership will meet at 6 p.m. on Sunday to determine base operating status for Monday, according to a release from the base.

Dayton and Springfield universities and parks have also announced closures ahead of a major snow storm this weekend. Nearly a foot of snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today until noon Monday, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicting six to nine inches of snowfall in more northern areas like Darke, Auglaize and Logan counties, but closer to eight to 12 inches throughout the Dayton-Cincinnati areas of the Miami Valley.

>> MORE: Cancellations at local airports

The bulk of the snow will happen overnight into Sunday and throughout the day. Here are some of the bigger closings and other information:

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB

Closed Sunday.

- Mission-essential personnel will continue to work as scheduled and must use Gate 12A (AFMC HQ) or 22B (I-675)

- The Base Exchange and Commissary and FSS facilities will be closed

- All airfield and 445th Airlift Wing operations are closed

- The Wright-Patterson Medical Center will provide emergency services only

- Telework-eligible employees should telework or take appropriate leave

- National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is also closed Sunday

For detailed information and updates visit www.wpafb.af.mil or call 937-656-SNOW.

PARKS

Five Rivers MetroParks - All facilities, including MetroParks ice rink and 2nd Street Market, are closed Sunday.

UNIVERSITY CLOSURES

Clark State College - All locations will operate virtually Monday. All buildings will be closed.

Miami University, all campuses - Oxford and regional campuses closed Sunday and classes canceled Monday. Residence and dining halls will remain open throughout the storm.

Wilmington College - Campus closed Monday; remote learning implemented.

Weather reports are forecasting lots of snow and bad road conditions. Stay on top of the latest news with this big storm:

