Women 40 and older need mammograms, new guidance says

Making sure breast cancer screenings are covered by medical insurance is something doctors deal with more than they would like to, Meyers said. He is hopeful, though, that insurance companies will follow these recommendations.

“The insurance companies hopefully will listen to that,” Meyers said.

These recommendations come as doctors are finding breast cancer more in younger patients, who also tend to have more aggressive cancers. Meyers believes doctors will continue to uncover breast cancer among younger and younger patients.

“Right now, 6% of all breast cancers in women are actually found under the age of 40,” Meyers said. “We’re actually got a whole subgroup of women that we’re not really screening yet that do get breast cancer, and those cancers in younger women tend to be usually the more invasive and faster growing cancers.”

Statistics show Black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women despite experiencing relatively equal incidence rates. Black women have a two-fold higher risk of aggressive breast tumors and a higher risk of genetic mutations, according to the American College of Radiology. Ashkenazi Jewish women also have increased risks of having inherited gene mutations.

Prior to age 50, minority women are 127% more likely to die of breast cancer, 72% more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 58% more likely to be diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer, according to the American College of Radiology.

The American College of Radiology recommends all women, but particularly for Black and Ashkenazi Jewish women, to have a risk assessment done by age 25 to determine if screening earlier than age 40 is needed.

The task force also called for more research to understand the underlying causes and what can be done to eliminate this health disparity.

“Ensuring Black women start screening at age 40 is an important first step, yet it is not enough to improve the health inequities we face related to breast cancer,” said task force vice chair Dr. Wanda Nicholson.

