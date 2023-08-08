Woman killed in German Twp. crash that injured child, 2 others ID’d

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night that injured three others, including a child, in German Twp.

The crash victim was identified as 24-year-old Kelsey Slivinski on Tuesday night by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The German Twp. Police Department responded around 11:15 p.m. to the crash that happened on state Route 4, between the Butler County line and Eby Road.

Slivinski was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Slivinski’s son and two adults who were injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

One driver involved in the crash was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail pending formal charges.