With no Powerball winner Wednesday, jackpot surges to third largest ever

Credit: AP

Local News
By
8 minutes ago

This weekend’s Powerball drawing will either be one for the ages or the next step to an even greater payoff.

The jackpot for the thrice-weekly draw soared to an estimated $875 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing, with a lump sum payout of $441.9 million before taxes, because no ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, according to the Powerball website.

It is the third largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states. The Ohio Lottery says Powerball ticket sales close at 10 p.m. on the day of each drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19 drawing, when a ticket in northeast Ohio won a grand prize worth $252.6 million, according to the Powerball site. Since then, there hasn’t been a jackpot winner in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $560 million for Friday’s drawing, with a cash option before taxes of $281.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website. It is the seventh largest Mega Millions ever.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets are sold in 45 states.

The last jackpot was won on April 18.

To see where you can buy tickets from lottery retailers in Ohio, click here.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots  
AmountDateWinning Tickets
$2.04 Billion11/7/2022CA
$1.586 Billion1/13/2016CA, FL, TN
$875 Million (est.)7/15/2023?
$768.4 Million3/27/2019WI
$758.7 Million8/23/2017MA
$754.6 Million2/6/2023WA
$731.1 Million1/20/2021MD
$699.8 Million10/4/2021CA
$687.8 Million10/27/2018IA, NY
$632.6 Million1/5/2022CA, WI
Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots  
AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.537 billion10/23/2018SC
$1.348 billion1/13/2023ME
$1.337 billion7/29/2022IL
$1.050 billion1/22/2021MI
$656 million                 3/30/2012                 IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/2013CA, GA
$560 million (est)7/14/2023?
$543 million7/24/2018CA
$536 million7/8/2016IN
$533 million3/30/2018NJ
