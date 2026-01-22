Need to get out of the cold? Warming centers, shelters open in region

The NWS recommends the following for extreme cold: a warm hat, gloves or mittens, three-plus layers for the upper body (one of which should be insulating), waterproof boots, one or two pairs of socks and a face mask or scarf to protect lungs from frigid air.

Following is a list of warming centers and shelters by county.

Butler County

Butler County Sheriff’s Office Jail Lobby Warming Center, 705 Hanover St. Hamilton, 24/7.

Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Hope House Mission - Men’s Shelter, 1001 Grove St., Women and Children’s Shelter, 1300 Girard Ave., both in Middletown. Hours: Both open with limited overnight capacity

Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday

MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday

MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

New Life Baptist Mission, 415 Henry St., Hamilton. Hours: TBD

Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Salvation Army, 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton. Hours: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday

Clark County

Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St., Springfield, 937-322-3434. Open 24/7 during cold snap.

Greene County

Bridges of Hope homeless shelter, 1087 W. Second St., Xenia. 937-708-8053

Family Promise of Greene County homeless shelter, 124 S. Detroit St., Xenia. 937-372-0705.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office also shared a list of agencies operating as warming centers. People can call to check on hours:

Beavercreek Community Center: 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, 937-352-4001

Beavercreek Senior Center: 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, 937-426-6166

Cedarville Community Library: 20 S. Miller St., 937-352-4006

Fairborn Community Library: 1 E. Main St., 937-878-9383

Fairborn Police Department lobby: 70 W. Hebble Ave., 937-754-3000

Fairborn Senior Center: 325 N. Third St., 937-878-4141

John Bryan Community Center: 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, 937-767-7202

Spring Valley Senior Center: 2551 Old U.S. 42 South, 937-862-4475

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library: 57 W. Franklin St., 937-352-4004

Xenia Community Library: 76 E. Market St., 937-352-4000

Yellow Springs Community Library: 415 Xenia Ave., 937-352-4003

Yellow Springs Senior Center: 227 Xenia Ave., 937-767-5751

Montgomery County

Dayton’s shelter for men, operated by Homefull, 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. 937-350-1335.

St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Women and Families, 120 W. Apple St., Dayton, 937-461-7837.

City of Dayton recreation centers are operating as warming centers. Hours are 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St.

Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive.

Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St. in Moraine. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Washington Twp. Rec Center, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. Hours are 6 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Preble County

HIT Foundation - Emergency Shelter, 2009 U.S. 127 N., Eaton. 24/7.

HIT Foundation - main office, 111 W. Somers St. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. Transportation available to safe location at 4:30 p.m.

Brown Memorial Public Library, 101 S. Commerce St., Lewisburg. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.

Marion Lawrence Memorial Library, 15 E. Franklin St., Gratis. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Monday, noon-6 p.m. Tuesday.

Preble County Council on Aging, 800 E. St. Clair St., Eaton. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, lunch available 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Preble County District Library - Camden branch, 104 S. Main St. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Monday, 2-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Preble County District Library - Eaton branch, 301 N. Barron St. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.

Preble County District Library - Eldorado branch, 150 N. Main St. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday.

Preble County District Library - New Paris branch, 115 N. Washington St. Hours: 2-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.

Preble County District Library - West Alexandria branch, 212 S. High St. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Monday.

Preble County Library Office & Resource Center, 450 S. Barron St., Eaton. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.

Preble County YMCA, 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton. Must sign guest waiver, show photo ID. Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.

The Dover, 100 S. Lafayette St., Camden. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday. Potential for afterhours - must work with Camden Fire Department, no animals.

Warren County

The Warren County Emergency Management Agency released a list of warming centers in the county:

Franklin-Springboro Library - Franklin branch: 44 E. Fourth St.

Franklin-Springboro Library - Springboro branch: 125 Park Lane

Mary L. Cook Library: 381 Old Stage Road, Waynesville

Lebanon Public Library: 101 S. Broadway St.

Countryside YMCA - Lebanon: 1966 Deerfield Road

For a map and hours of operation of the warming centers, click here.

