Winning lottery tickets totaling $3M in prize options sold in Vandalia, Hamilton

The prize could be claimed in two ways: as $80,000 a year for 25 years, or as a cash prize of $1 million.

The winner chose the cash prize option and, after mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28%, will receive $720,000.

To the south in Hamilton, a customer at the Kroger on Hamilton Richmond Road won a $1 million annuity top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $20 Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100x scratch-off.

The winner chose the game’s $500,000 cash option and will receive approximately $360,000 after federal and state tax withholding.

The overall odds of winning a prize in this game are 1 in 3.48.

The Kroger that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 sales bonus.