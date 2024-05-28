Will Biden be on Ohio’s ballot? Here’s the latest

On Tuesday, the Ohio House unveiled two bills that curried favor among Republican leadership and dissent from Democrats. One of those bills would ban foreigners from contributing to statewide ballot initiatives (such as last year’s Issue 1 campaign that enshrined abortion access into the state constitution) and another would make a temporary solution to allow Biden to get on the ballot.

The entire legislature is confined to these two topics alone for the remainder of this special session.

The Biden ballot topic has been a pressing issue for over a month now following Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s message to the national Democratic Party that the incumbent president and presumptive Democratic nominee would be officially certified too late to comply with the state’s election laws.

State legislation needs only to move Ohio’s Aug. 7 ballot deadline so that it falls after the Democratic National Convention where Biden will be formally nominated, which is scheduled for Aug. 19-22, in Chicago. The Republican convention, in Milwaukee, is July 15-18, so it doesn’t run afoul of Ohio’s rules this year.

Since Ohio changed its certification deadline from 60 to 90 days ahead of its general election, state lawmakers have had to adjust the requirement twice, in 2012 and 2020, to accommodate candidates of both leading parties. Each change was only temporary.

State lawmakers tried making the necessary tweaks to state law that would ensure that Ohioans will get their choice between Biden and former President Donald Trump this November. But progress came to an abrupt halt over a week ago when Senate Republicans opted to roll in GOP priority legislation that would limit the impact foreign nationals could have in statewide ballot initiatives.

State legislative leaders were at least lightly comforted by the idea that there were several other avenues to get Biden on the ballot. National Democrats could merely certify him within the window, or a federal lawsuit could be filed arguing that Ohio not including Biden on the ballot would be disenfranchising to millions of Democratic voters.

Despite those safety nets, DeWine opted to force the issue by publicly reprimanding the legislature for passing the buck. He called it “unacceptable” that Biden wouldn’t be on the ballot under current law and said his patience had run out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. This article may be updated as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.