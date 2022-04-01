Wilberforce University faculty give administration vote of no confidence

Wilberforce University faculty are calling for the resignation of its president, board chairman and financial officer.
The faculty voted last week to give the administration a vote of no confidence, the faculty announced Friday in a media release, because of what they call the administration’s inability to provide the leadership needed to move the institution forward.
“Specific charges include compliance issues with Higher Learning Commission (HLC) accreditation, erosion of shared governance, declining student success, elimination of major academic and student programs, inadequate enrollment management, poor budgeting practices and controls, and fiscal management,” according to the release.
In addition, faculty members say the board of trustees during the February meeting voted to extend university President Elfred Pinkard’s contract through June 30, 2023, and increased his salary without achieving one satisfactory score indicator on his 2022 performance evaluation questionnaire completed by faculty, students and staff that included questions pertaining to the president’s ability to “keep the faculty and staff appropriately informed on board decision,” and his ability to “promote a positive culture and morale among the faculty and staff.”
We are working to reach university officials for comment and will update this report.