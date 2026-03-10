MAP: Where to find the cheapest gas in the Miami Valley

In the past week from March 2-9, Dayton and Cincinnati have seen some of the largest regular gas price increases in the country.
GasBuddy.com data shows Ohio recorded the nation’s fifth‑largest jump in average gas prices, rising 54.9 cents to about $3.44 per gallon.
Here is some data from the gasoline price tracker that reveals where regular gas prices are the lowest in the region, followed by a map with locations at the bottom.
Dayton
1. Wawa: 4949 Chambersburg Rd., Dayton, $2.19
2. BP: 3001 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, $2.49
3 Amoco: 6004 N Dixie Dr., Dayton, $2.99
4. Sam’s Club: 6955 Miller Ln., Dayton, $2.99
5. BP: 3898 Salem Ave., Dayton, $3.05
6. Sunoco: 3900 Salem Ave., Dayton, $3.05
7. Kroger: 7747 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, $3.09
8. Sunoco: 2001 Needmore Rd., Dayton, $3.09
9. Marathon: 6519 N Dixie Dr., Dayton, $3.09
10. OM Oil: 3420 Needmore Rd., Dayton, $3.14
Springfield
1. Amoco: 2253 S Limestone St., Springfield, $3.19
2. BP: 2300 S Limestone St., Springfield, $3.19
3. QuikTrip: 2 W Leffel Ln., Springfield, $3.19
4. Shell: 2301 S Limestone St., Springfield, $3.19
5. Marathon: 6430 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Springfield, $3.35
6. Fuel Mart: 404 N Urbana St., South Vienna, $3.39
7. Sunoco: 2131 S Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle, $3.39
8. Marathon: 419 N Main St., New Carlisle, $3.39
9. Sunoco: 1024 E Home Rd., Springfield, $3.44
10. Shell: 1533 W North St., Springfield, $3.45
Butler County
1. Murphy USA: 3219 Birdy Drive (Princeton Road), Hamilton, $2.97
2. Marathon: 520 N University Blvd., Middletown, $2.99
3. Costco: 7135 Veterans Blvd., Liberty Twp, $3.09
4. Kroger: 7300 Yankee Rd., Liberty Twp., $3.09
5. Kroger: 8000 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester, $3.09
6. United Dairy Farmers: 5000 Princeton Rd., Liberty Twp., $3.09
7. Amoco: 2222 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Middletown, $3.19
8. Wawa: 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., $3.19
9. Wawa: 3501 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield, $3.19
10. Wawa: 4597 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, $3.19