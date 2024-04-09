When are the next eclipses viewable from Ohio?

If seeing the total solar eclipse yesterday has you pumped up for the next eclipse that can be viewed from Ohio, we have you covered.
Solar eclipses are spectacular but Lunar eclipses can be amazing as well.
What kinds of eclipses are there?
• A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, thereby obscuring the view of the Sun.
• A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and its shadow covers the moon.
• A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth but the sun, moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up.
• A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and the full moon, but they are not perfectly aligned. The moon only covers part of the sun.
• An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is too far away to completely cover the sun, leaving a bright ring of light around it.
Next total or annular eclipses
Next Total Lunar eclipse - March 14, 2025
Next Annular solar eclipse - July 23, 2093
Next Total Solar eclipse - Sept. 14, 2099
Other upcoming eclipse events
Sept. 18, 2024 - Partial Lunar eclipse
March 3, 2026 - Total Lunar eclipse
Aug. 12, 2026 - Partial Solar eclipse
Aug. 28, 2026 - Partial Lunar eclipse
Jan. 12, 2028 - Partial Lunar eclipse
Jan. 26, 2028 - Partial Solar eclipse
