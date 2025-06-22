What are Ohio leaders saying about U.S.’s strikes in Iran?

In the absence of meaningful diplomacy from Iran, the president has taken appropriate action to prevent the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from producing these weapons. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Strength and certainty are the best pathways to peace and America’s national security.

Thanks to the American military for the successful strike."

Iran’s stated goal is “Death to America,” and it has made its intent to develop nuclear weapons clear. Those weapons would pose an unacceptable threat to America and our allies.



Democratic Congressman Greg Landsman in Cincinnati said in a released statement:

“These attacks were made on three heavily fortified nuclear sites.

We don’t yet know what this means for the regime’s nuclear work or ambitions, but it absolutely means that the regime has been further weakened – which is good for those who want peace.

It’s time for the Iranian regime to agree to the removal of all enriched uranium, comprehensive, around-the-clock inspections, and the full dismantling of their terror armies from Hamas to Hezbollah and the Houthis.

That will end this conflict and put the entire region on the path to a real and sustainable peace."

U.S. Democratic Rep. for Columbus Joyce Beaty said: “A nuclear-armed Iran is a serious threat to regional and global security.

But President Trump’s unilateral action, taken without the constitutionally required approval of Congress, puts U.S. troops across the region in harm’s way and risks drawing our nation into another war in the Middle East.

President Trump must respect the Constitution and pursue peace."

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, said on X: “While President Trump’s decision may prove just, it’s hard to conceive a rationale that’s Constitutional.“U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy

Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said: “A somber moment in history. President Trump did what needed to be done.

A nuclear Iran is unacceptable.

It will not happen now."

Republican Ohio Secretary of Sate Frank LaRose said: “President Trump did not make this decision lightly, and I’m confident he made the right one. Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. When peace through strength requires flexing our military might, we do not hesitate and get the job done, and the men and women of the United States military performed their duties with skill and courage.”

Democratic Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo said: “I pray for the safety of our American troops in the region who have now been put in extreme danger by a President who has escalated our involvement in this conflict without even bothering to make the case to the public or Congress.”