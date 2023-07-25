We want to hear from you: what are your mental health concerns as kids head back to school?

BreakingNews
Credit: Martha Irvine

Credit: Martha Irvine

Children’s mental health is at the forefront of the minds of health providers who work with kids, but how are you, your children, and/or your children’s teachers dealing with it?

We want to hear how mental health has impacted your lives and/or your work if you work with children, and what are your mental health concerns as children head back to school soon.

Contact reporter Samantha Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com or fill out and submit the Google Form below.

