Waynesville superintendent leaving school district

Byers said, “it’s sad to see him (Dubbs) go because he has done a lot for the district over the past 14 years.”

He also said it was nice that Ison was willing to help out the district by serving as interim superintendent.

This is the second time in the past two weeks that a Warren County school district has replaced a superintendent.

On June 30, the Springboro Board of Education awarded a five-year contract to deputy superintendent Carrie Hester as the new superintendent. She succeeds Larry Hook, who took over as superintendent in the Forest Hills School District.