WATCH: Video shows U.S. 35 pursuit, crash into cruisers

The woman has non-life-threatening injuries and the officer and suspect were both in stable condition as of Wednesday, according to police.

In the dash cam video crews can be seen throwing stock sticks onto U.S. 35 and a white pickup truck driving through it. Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said the stop sticks were deployed successfully, but they don’t deflate tires immediately.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

A bang can be heard just before the truck drove over the stop sticks. Afzal said officers believed the suspect, identified as 54-year-old James Skirvin, fired a shot.

Skirvin continued east on U.S. 35 until making a U-turn near Abbey Avenue and traveling west.

The footage also showed cruisers pursuing the white truck. Near Liscum Drive, the truck is in the right lane on U.S. 35 West and then crosses into the eastbound lanes before hitting a Montgomery County sheriff’s cruiser and a Trotwood cruiser.

The truck came to a stop on top of the Trotwood vehicle.

Officers from multiple departments then fired at the suspect. Seven Dayton officers, four Trotwood officers and two sheriff’s deputies discharged their firearms during the incident, Afzal said.

Crews removed Skirvin from the truck and began providing medical assistance. He was injured in the crash and had gunshot wounds, the Dayton chief said.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The Trotwood officer was also removed from the cruiser and Dayton police transported him to the hospital.

Trotwood police Chief Erik Wilson said the officer is expected to survive and that he is hoping for the officer has a speedy recovery.

“I work with these guys day in and day out, so they become family,” he said. “It’s not different than if it was one of my family members.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to handle the investigation. Wilson said Trotwood is also conducting its own internal investigation.

Skirvin was charged with one count of felonious assault in connection to the pedestrian strike in Trotwood. His bond was set at $1.5 million, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division records.