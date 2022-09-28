WATCH LIVE: What you need to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

As of Wednesday, there were 1,300 federal response workers in Florida to help with emergency preparations, according to the White House. Fuel, propane, generators, meals and waters have been staged across the region as well.

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated on Saturday and left for Alabama Sunday morning ahead of the storm. The convoy included 14 semis, trucks, buses, boats and trailers.

The Butler County Emergency Management Agency deployed Tuesday along with police and fire crews from Englewood, Hamilton, Monroe, Oxford and Liberty, Oxford, Ross, Wayne and West Chester townships to help coordinate rescue missions. EMA Director Matt Haverkos said the team will be based at the Orange County Convention Center Wednesday and will then be directed to where the state wants them to help.

The Air Force moved planes from Florida to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to get them out of harm’s way.

AES Ohio teams left Wednesday to head south and provide support for recovery efforts.