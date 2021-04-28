How to watch: Biden to give first big speech to Congress tonight

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight, on the eve of his 100th day in office.
How to watch: The speech is set for 9 p.m. The White House will stream it at WH.gov/live as well as on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. Live coverage also will be provided by C-SPAN and NPR and will be broadcast by major television networks and cable news TV channels.
Biden is expected to use his primetime speech before lawmakers and the viewing public to talk about his accomplishments during the first months of his presidency and to relate his other domestic and foreign policy priorities.
The president is expected to discuss ways to get the pandemic under control and getting people back to work. He also is expected to outline his American Families Plan that would focus on child care, health care, education and other ways to support households. Biden said he wants to pay for it by raising taxes on very high-income earners.
Attendance at the session is limited because of the coronavirus pandemic to allow for social distancing. Only about 200 of the 535 members of Congress received tickets and none was allowed to bring guests. However, some lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have invited “virtual” guests to watch.