Warren County’s Cincinnati Open pro tennis tourney shatters mark

Thirteen of the tournament’s 16 sessions were sold-out, and nine sessions set attendance marks, officials said.

“We are thrilled with the response to this year’s tournament,” said Tournament Director Bob Moran in the announcement of the attendance record.

“Our fans brought tremendous enthusiasm that pumped energy throughout every minute of the tournament,” Moran added. “We’re delighted to see how they responded to our upgrades and engaged with the tennis, entertainment, food, drink and shopping that we had to offer.”

About 20% of the $260 million in renovations planned for completion were completed for this year’s tournament, formerly the Western & Southern Open.

This year’s singles winners top seed and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the men’s division. He defeated Frances Tiafoe. In the women’s division, world No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka won the finals match, besting No. 6 Jessica Pegula.