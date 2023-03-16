Warren County reports case of meningococcal disease

People only having casual contact such as school or work mates are low-risk contacts. No further action for low-risk contacts is required except to watch for symptoms.

The last case of meningococcal disease in Warren County was in 2012.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease are non-specific but may include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, dislike of bright lights, nausea, and/or vomiting.

Routine vaccination for meningococcal disease typically happens for adolescents aged 11-12 and a booster at ages 16-18 years. If you are unsure whether you have been vaccinated for meningococcal disease, check with your physician. The Warren County Health District has vaccines for meningococcal disease available.

For further information on meningococcal disease, visit www.cdc.gov/meningococcal or call the Warren County Health District at 513-695-2097.