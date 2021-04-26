Warren County hosting another COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic

The clinics will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdayat 665 North Broadway, Lebanon. If you have an appointment time scheduled, your time will be honored. For an evening appointment, call 513-695-7468 (SHOT).

“The goal of the health district is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. The sooner we achieve this goal, the sooner we can resume our normal activities with our friends and family,” the release said.