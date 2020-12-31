Warren County couple joins Ohio’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ club after serious crash

A Waynesville couple joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” club after their seat belt saved their lives during a crash in Warren County.
Gerald and Sharon Kelly were honored Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
They wore their seat belts during an Aug. 8 crash on state Route 73. The seat belts “saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries,” according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.
“They are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Lt. Charles Obryon, Lebanon Post commander. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Obyron presented the Kellys with “Saved by the Belt” certificates signed by Ohio Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Col. Richard Fambro, Patrol superintendent. They also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.