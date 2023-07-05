X

Warm, wetter than normal weather more likely in July

After a cooler and drier than normal June, the National Weather Service in Wilmington has said that the latest outlook shows higher chances of a rainier, warmer July.

In particular, the outlook from the NWS Climate Prediction Center shower a 40-50% chance of higher than normal precipitation, though with equal chances of seasonally average temperatures compared to higher or lower.

Normal highs in Dayton for July are around 86 degrees, while normal lows are around 66 degrees, the NWS said. Normal rainfall for the month is just under 4 inches.

The NWS also said that an El Niño Advisory is in effect, which means that the entire region has a higher chance of warmer temperatures from July through September, though the Climate Prediction Center believes that most of the region has equal chances of normal, above normal and below normal rainfall.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

