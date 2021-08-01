VOICES: Congressman Turner’s water committee seeks independent viewpoints

The committee was finally able to reconvene (virtually), in January of this year, and we formally began the study. The consultant, LimnoTech, outlined a comprehensive plan to review Dayton’s water quality and infrastructure.

In addition to performing a review of the region’s water systems, the study will address the committee’s key question of whether the region’s water systems are reliable, resilient and sufficient to meet the area’s needs today and 50 years into the future.

The final study report that is expected to be complete in late September. The study is unfolding in a series of steps, including data compilation and synthesis, site visits, gap analysis and a review of best practices. Ultimately, the members of the Water User Committee believe the final report will bolster confidence for residents and businesses that rely on the water. In addition, the report will serve as a planning tool and partnership builder with state and federal government officials cooperating to improve our water utility. Our water resources are an economic development advantage for the Miami Valley and are critical for our health and quality of life. This independent and unbiased study will help chart our community’s water infrastructure development for years to come.

Tom Raga is vice president of AES Ohio and the chairman of the Dayton Water User Committee