Video shows extensive flooding of Ohio Statehouse after burst pipe

A burst pipe at the Ohio Statehouse this morning is causing severe flooding in the historic building, according to video posted by a lawmaker to Twitter and an alert sent by the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.
The alert sent by the CSRAB this morning to the statehouse press corps says a burst pipe is causing water to flow into the press room, which is on the first floor across the hall from the governor’s office.
Video posted to Twitter by state Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, shows a torrent of water gushing into the Senate chamber, leaving standing water in a large area.
My last day at the Statehouse not going very well. @OhioStatehouse pic.twitter.com/UsRSR1pFuh— Senator Jay Hottinger (@JayHottinger) December 27, 2022
Officials with the CSRAB could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the leak has been fixed or the extent of the damage. This story will be updated when more information is received.