US 35 to close in Eaton for emergency railroad crossing repair

26 minutes ago
U.S. 35 will be closed today in Eaton for an emergency railroad crossing repair.

Norfolk Southern Railroad will close U.S. 35 between Vine and Aukerman streets from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until city contractors can repair the line.

Motorists should use state Route 122 and state Route 503 as a detour.

