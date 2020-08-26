University of Dayton reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

The fall semester began Monday with online learning implemented for the first week, but with the increase in students being tested and positive cases, the university said it will take time for contact tracers to gather sufficient data to determine whether online learning should be extended.

“In recent days, we are pleased with the positive signs of more student compliance with COVID-19 safety measures. The university has taken steps to help stem the spread, including moving to remote learning for the first week of classes, implementing stricter safety measures, adding more testing options for students and launching a surveillance testing program to identify individuals who may be carrying the coronavirus, yet show no symptoms, and to assess the spread of the virus within the campus community,” the university stated in a release. “We are evaluating the situation every day, and will inform our campus community of any changes.”