X

University of Dayton reports 116 new positive COVID-19 cases

Bree Nurray, a University of Dayton senior from Pittsburgh, takes an online class on the front porch of her rental house on the campus Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020.
Bree Nurray, a University of Dayton senior from Pittsburgh, takes an online class on the front porch of her rental house on the campus Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

The University of Dayton on Friday reported 116 new positive COVID-19 cases.

It was the second day cases were in the triple digits in the first week of the fall semester, though Friday’s case number was down 32 from the 148 positive cases reported Thursday.

There are now 498 active cases and 22 recoveries, the university reported on its campus status webpage.

On Thursday, the university extended remote learning until at least Sept. 14 and elevated the campus alert level to red Status 4-Warning on its five-tiered system. This means contact tracing is not able to reliably identify affected individuals. The next status would call for all students to vacate campus.

Also Thursday, new safety measures were implemented, including moving all campus dining to “grab-and-go” and asking that students remain on campus except for approved educational reasons, outside employment or for essentials like grocery shopping.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.