journal-news logo
X

UD student killed at Astroworld music festival in Houston

Franco Patino
Caption
Franco Patino

Local News
By John Boyle
Updated 23 hours ago

A University of Dayton student was one of the eight people killed while attending the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas,

Franco Patino, a 21-year-old from Naperville, Ill., was killed at the concert on Friday, according to a campus-wide email.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics.

ExploreEight dead, many injured as music festival in Texas

A member of Alpa Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, Franco was active in the Greek and MEC communities on campus. He was a member of the Society of Hispanic Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS program and was currently working an engineering co-op program in Mason.

Patino was one of eight people who died at the concert when a large crowd began pushing toward the front of the stage. Dozens more were injured.

Information on a campus memorial service and funeral arrangements for Franco are pending.

UD also is mourning the death of another student who died this week in a separate incident.

Parker Spindle, 21, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died Wednesday in Grand Rapids. Spindle was an upperclassman in the College of Arts and Sciences.

A visitation and celebration of life for Spindle will be held Tuesday at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids, with visitation at 2 p.m. and the celebration of life at 4 p.m.

UD said campus ministers, the dean of students, housing and residence life and counseling staff are available.

In Other News
1
What are suicide red flags for veterans?
2
Ohio reports 4,363 new COVID cases Sunday
3
Veteran suicides are ‘public health and national security crisis’
4
Weighing the benefits, risks of the COVID vaccine for children
5
Ohio reports 2,791 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

About the Author

John Boyle
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top