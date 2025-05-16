Turner still holding out against cuts in federal employee pensions

In an interview just off the House floor, Turner said he has the backing of a number of other Republicans, who also don‘t like how federal workers are targeted by this 1,116-page GOP tax and budget package.

“I’ve made it clear what my position is, and I know many members have,” Turner said.

For Turner allies, it’s just a basic question of fairness.

“I don‘t mind changing the rules for those who are coming in that aren’t workers yet,” said U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., “but if you’ve been working for a long time in the federal government, you shouldn’t have your pension modified.”

Like Turner, Bacon has a major military installation locally, Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha.

The Congressional Budget Office reported this week that the GOP move to reduce federal worker pensions — by making those employees contribute more money, and by changing the way their pension is calculated — would help save $51 billion, as part of a plan from the House Oversight Committee.

The main GOP changes are a higher employee contribution rate of 4.4% of a federal worker’s salary and a benefit tied to the highest five years of salary, instead of the current three highest years.

Turner voted against that plan in committee and made clear this week that if those pension provisions remain in the final GOP bill, he will also vote against it on the House floor.

“It’s going to have to be changed as they go through the process,” Turner said.

Turner isn’t the only Ohio Republican with concerns about the bill. U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, continues to ridicule his own party for not including enough in the way of budget cuts.

While President Donald Trump likes to refer to this measure as his ‘big, beautiful bill,’ Davidson mocked it as a ‘big ugly bill’ when it comes to spending cuts.

“The plan counts hollow promises of future cuts as cuts,” Davidson complained.

Some of Davidson’s fellow conservatives have already vowed to vote against the plan, demanding deeper cuts. GOP leaders can’t afford to lose more than a handful of votes on the House floor.

“We’ve got a few pieces yet to solve but I think we are going to do that,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters.

Turner says he’s just waiting to see whether GOP leaders are listening.

“I’ve made it very clear to leadership that I cannot support a bill that takes away earned benefits of federal employees,” the Dayton Republican said.