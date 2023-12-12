Ohio truck driver found dead in cab on I-70 in Preble County

Local News
By
54 minutes ago
An Ohio truck driver was found dead last week inside his cab on Interstate 70 in Preble County.

The deceased truck driver was identified Tuesday as 63-year-old Jeffrey D. Williams of Ashland by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers from the patrol’s Dayton Post were called at around 8:15 a.m. Friday by a commercial freight company to check on one of their drivers.

Williams was found inside the cab of the truck, which was parked on the shoulder of I-70 near state Route 503 near Lewisburg, the patrol said.

No further information was immediately available on the driver’s cause of death, and the incident remains under investigation.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

