Ohio truck driver found dead in cab on I-70 in Preble County

An Ohio truck driver was found dead last week inside his cab on Interstate 70 in Preble County.
The deceased truck driver was identified Tuesday as 63-year-old Jeffrey D. Williams of Ashland by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers from the patrol’s Dayton Post were called at around 8:15 a.m. Friday by a commercial freight company to check on one of their drivers.
Williams was found inside the cab of the truck, which was parked on the shoulder of I-70 near state Route 503 near Lewisburg, the patrol said.
No further information was immediately available on the driver’s cause of death, and the incident remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Changes to Issue 2 Ohio marijuana law stall in House
2
Navy Blue Angels visit ahead of next June’s 50th anniversary Dayton Air...
3
Lebanon, Warren County swapping land to spur future Ohio 63 housing...
4
Have a holiday travel horror story? Tell us about it
5
Holiday travel predicted to see across-the-board increases
About the Author