Ohio truck driver found dead in cab on I-70 in Preble County

Troopers from the patrol’s Dayton Post were called at around 8:15 a.m. Friday by a commercial freight company to check on one of their drivers.

Williams was found inside the cab of the truck, which was parked on the shoulder of I-70 near state Route 503 near Lewisburg, the patrol said.

No further information was immediately available on the driver’s cause of death, and the incident remains under investigation.