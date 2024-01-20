Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosts ‘Glass: Versatile & Timeless’

Here’s another exhibition focusing on contemporary art glass: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is currently featuring work by 11 local artists.

The show, which runs through Feb. 11, is entitled “Glass: Versatile & Timeless — Works from the Front Street Studios.”

This exhibit features all forms of glass art including stained, mosaic, fused and blown glass. The display includes works by Abiona Venee, Becki Mount, Elizabeth Shinn, Esther Kadish, Gayle Moscowitz, Margie Grove, Mojgan Samardar, Robin Moore, Sarah Wrona, Reggie Stills and Yvonne Stills.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main St., Troy. Admission is free. Hours of operation are 7-9 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

