Traveling pets prove their worth

Tripadvisor.com estimates that more than 50% of recreational vehicle owners bring a pet, usually a dog or cat, along on their excursions.

Count our friends Linda and Mike, who live in Washington Twp., and started RV traveling a few years ago, among them.

But it’s been a winding road to get this far.

Linda’s son, Michael, 34, is autistic. Before Linda and Mike could start touring our national parks in their 45-foot Newmar Ventana motorhome, they had to make sure Michael was comfortable in the vehicle, with or without furry family members.

Michael has a regimented routine and dietary restrictions. Even before getting the RV, Linda and Mike had a hard time keeping a structured environment for Michael when staying in hotels and eating in restaurants.

But they were optimistic because they knew Michael loved the outdoors. He swims, hikes, bikes and enjoys seeing wildlife on long trail walks.

Turns out the RV became his home away from home. And with Michael’s comfort assured, only then did Linda and Mike consider adding animals to their family — and their trips.

They wanted dogs, but how many? And what breed?

They narrowed their choice to a maltipoo and a carin terrier, falling in love with each puppy instantly, of course. Knowing these dogs would not attain great size when fully grown, they opted for both.

As Linda explained, “Both dogs have their own personalities, and together they make a wonderful match for our family.”

With Michael in mind, the animals became more than pets. They trained to become service dogs. Cooper, the maltipoo, provides comfort to Michael while Dusty, the carin terrier, offers protection. The two have been traveling as full-fledged family members since they were 4 months old.

In the RV, Dusty enjoys sightseeing while Cooper quietly rests. And, as Linda tells it, when the family reaches a destination, both enjoy checking out the new smells, sounds, people and, of course, other dogs.

By the time the family’s current trip is finished, Cooper and Dusty will have visited 45 states. They have been to national parks, including Yellowstone, from Maine to New Mexico.

Most important, though, has been their interaction with Michael.

When traveling or even at home, Cooper and Dusty sense Michael’s moods and behaviors and adjust theirs accordingly. And Michael is learning to care for the dogs, whose antics add a good dose of humor to the family’s travels.

When visiting Glacier National Park in Montana, Linda, Mike and Michael made a quick stop at a souvenir shop as the two dogs waited. Back at the RV, as Mike was putting things away, he found a ripped package of turkey with no meat inside and a package of ground sausage with nibbles of meat missing.

The culprit revealed himself at dinner when Cooper ate his and Dusty declined.

Linda described Dusty as “overly stuffed” that night.

Oh well. Soon they were back on the road, ready for another family adventure, furry members and all.

LINDA’S PET TRAVEL TIPS

1. Maintain your pet’s habits as much as possible: eating, sleeping, potty breaks, anxieties, likes, dislikes.

2. Have copies of your pet’s medical records, vet’s contact info, micro chip numbers.

3. Always check lodging’s pet policy before visiting.

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America. She lives in Greene County with her family and two furry pets who inspire her. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.