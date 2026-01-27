Trash and recycling services by Rumpke resume today

Rumpke is operating on a one-day delay this week.

The schedule is as followed:

Monday customers will be serviced Tuesday.

Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday.

Wednesday customers will be serviced Thursday.

Thursday customers will be serviced Friday.

Friday customers will be serviced Saturday.

Rumpke said customers should place material curbside (even if they are traditionally alley collection) the night before scheduled collection.

Please make sure carts are accessible and not covered in snow, according to Rumpke.