TPS ending for Springfield Haitians: 5 things to know

This story reported on the order ending TPS, why federal officials say its time for it to end, and the initial reaction from Haitian residents in Springfield.

Here are five things to know from our coverage

1. Few options: Reporter Avery Kreemer talked to immigration experts about what options exist for those affected. Here is the story on what he found, including and explanation of TPS and other immigration programs available to Haitians.

2. Economic impact: The end of TPS for Haitian immigrants threatens to have ripple effects across the region’s economy, leaving gaps in the workforce and reducing household incomes as Haitian workers lose work permits and are forced to leave. Here is an analysis on that from reporter Jessica Orozco.

3. Changing narrative: Jessica also recently covered how local Haitian advocacy groups are trying to support the population. Here is that story.

4. ‘I got sucked in’: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on a podcast last week that one of his regrets from last year’s presidential campaign was getting “sucked into” the false claim that Haitians were eating pets in Springfield. Here is video of Walz’s comments.

5. Meeting minutes: Springfield residents expressed differing opinions on the announced early end of TPS for Haitian residents at the city’s regular commission meeting last week. Read more about that here.