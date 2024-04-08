Total solar eclipse: No traffic issues to start the day

BreakingNews
Local News
By
37 minutes ago
X

It’s total solar eclipse day in Ohio!

With thousands of people expected to travel to the state to catch the eclipse, officials are warning of an increase in traffic, especially immediately after the event.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, no major issues have been reported on interstates in the Miami Valley and traffic appeared to be moving without any major delays.

People can watch for traffic updates and view traffic cameras in real time at ohgo.com.

We will continue to update this story through the day.

Total solar eclipse in Ohio

Ohio today is seeing a total solar eclipse for the first time since 1809. Our complete coverage

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

